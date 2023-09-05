California nurses call for $500M to address nursing shortage

Hundreds of nurses marched the streets, asking to talk to the people at the top.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's nurses are demanding for more to be done to tackle the nursing shortage.

On their list, they want a half a billion dollars to invest in nursing schools. They said patients will ultimately be the ones to suffer if the crisis isn't fixed.

"We're asking for safer staffing levels, we're wanting to hold the government accountable for the laws that are already in place," said Lorra Tiyaban, an ICU nurse in Chula Vista.

Tiyaban said she supports all four items being asked of lawmakers. AB 1603 by Assemblymember Evan Low to enforce the California Department of Health's nursing staff ratios.

"We need to make sure that there's the enforcement mechanism to help ensure that there's the teeth to ensure that there are the appropriate ratios," said Low.

Assembly Bill 1695 would create a high school nursing 101 course with automatic admission in the nearest community college.

"I don't know if you're aware, but the privatized nursing schools, they're charging up to $145,000 for your bachelor's degree in nursing, associate's degree $80,000. For your associate's degree? That's criminal," said Monique Hernandez, a Riverside nurse.

She said money must be funneled into the community college nursing schools. The United Nurses Association of California is asking for a half a billion.

"There's going to be a whole lot of nurses retiring in the next few years. The staffing is only going to get worse, and then putting money into the schools and kind of giving a clear path into the education will really help us and this will benefit everyone," said Tiyaban.

When it comes to enforcing the ratios, Low said all options are on the table.

