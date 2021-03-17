x
California officials appeal for Asian attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elected officials from California's Asian and Pacific Islander communities want Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent. 

They said at a Wednesday news conference that it's critical to have a top law enforcement official who understands and will combat rising anti-Asian violence. 

Newsom, a Democrat, will appoint the state's next attorney general if Xavier Becerra is confirmed as the federal health secretary. 

California is home to the nation's largest Asian population at more than 6 million people. Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland, who is Filipino, is considered a top contender for the job.

