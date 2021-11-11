Harder's district sliced in half, LA-area loses seat in new California political maps

The newly drawn districts could set up some competitive races in the 2022 midterm elections.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Los Angeles area will have one fewer U.S. House seats under new California congressional maps finalized Monday. The newly drawn political districts also set up a handful of highly competitive races in the 2022 midterm elections, particularly in Orange County.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission was tasked with drawing new state political maps based on census data. It's a process that happens once every 10 years.

"We conclude our map drawing responsibilities with pride in our final product. We started this process leaving politics out of the equation in hopes of achieving fairer and more equitable maps," Commission Chair Alicia Fernandez said, in part, in a news release.

California lost a congressional seat for the first time because the state grew more slowly than other states. Now with 52 seats, California still has far more than any other state.

One of the big impacts of the final map was in Congressman Josh Harder's district. The District 10 democrat had his district cut nearly in half, losing portions of Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County. The Modesto-based seat now stretches toward the Nevada border but not all the way like the commission's earlier draft showed. It also stretches toward the south to include counties like Mariposa and Madera.

The full finalized map can be viewed below or by click HERE.

