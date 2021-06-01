California politicians react to U.S. Capitol lockdown

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — California politicians are taking to social media to speak out against the Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol, reaching as far as the House floor.
The angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
President-elect Joe Biden called for the restoration of “just simple decency” as the mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times,” Biden said, adding that what unfolded was, “an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it.”
California politicians, from the local level to those representing Californians in DC, tweeted their reactions to the events that caused the U.S. Capitol building to go on lockdown.
Hours after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and violently clashed with police, President Donald Trump told supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace.
