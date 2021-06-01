California politicians react to U.S. Capitol lockdown

Nany Pelosi, Doris Matsui and Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted reactions to seeing Trump supporters storming of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — California politicians are taking to social media to speak out against the Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol, reaching as far as the House floor.

The angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

President-elect Joe Biden called for the restoration of “just simple decency” as the mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times,” Biden said, adding that what unfolded was, “an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it.”

California politicians, from the local level to those representing Californians in DC, tweeted their reactions to the events that caused the U.S. Capitol building to go on lockdown.

My staff and I are safe in a secure location.



This violent attempt to overthrow our democratic process must stop. — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) January 6, 2021

It’s not a protest, it’s an act of insurrection. It’s rooted in violence not speech. #CapitolHill — Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) January 6, 2021

The attack on the Capitol strikes at the most sacred act of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power. It is an outrage and a threat to our most fundamental principles as a free people. — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) January 6, 2021

Violence has no place in our democracy. I wanted to let you all know I am sheltering and safe. Thank you to all the Capitol Police officers defending my colleagues and our Capitol. — Rep. Josh Harder (@RepJoshHarder) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe.



The storming of the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and disgusting and needs to stop, immediately. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) January 6, 2021

What we’re witnessing in the US Capitol is reprehensible. An outright assault to our democratic institutions.



Our hearts are with our Congressional Delegation and the brave public servants that work in our Capitol every day. pic.twitter.com/Qwjry6AhVw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 6, 2021

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

Hours after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and violently clashed with police, President Donald Trump told supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace.

READ NEXT: