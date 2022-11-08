California Props: 2022 Election results

7 would-be new laws are on the ballot for California voters.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect.

Election results start to pour in after 8 p.m., but voters should keep in mind that these results are not the final numbers.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

View below for election updates on all seven of California's propositions.

California Prop 1 Results

Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot.

While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution.

California Prop 26 and Prop 27 Results

Both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 would expand legal gambling in California.

To be clear, this isn't an "either or" situation. People can vote however they want on either one, but there could be court battles if both end up passing. They both focus on changing the constitution to legalize sports betting in California.

California Prop 28 Results

Proposition 28's goal is to hire more arts and music teachers for California's public schools.

It sets aside roughly $1 billion for art classes, with most of it going toward hiring new art teachers. That includes music, painting, theater and more. However, Prop 28 has no new taxes, meaning lawmakers will have to find the money to spend on art classes when they make the budget in the future.

California Prop 29 Results

Proposition 29 is the third election in a row where people will be casting a vote regarding dialysis clinics.

The proposition requires a doctor or nurse to be available at each dialysis clinic at least through telehealth. It would also require clinics to disclose ownership information and report infection rates.

California Prop 30 Results

Proposition 30 is designed to help pay for California's transition away from gasoline-powered cars and to reduce wildfire danger.

Passage would result in a new tax on incomes over $2 million. The tax would expire in 20 years or sooner if the state hits its target trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials believe the tax would raise between $3.5 to $5 billion.

California Prop 31 Results

Proposition 31 is a referendum, or a vote on a bill lawmakers already passed to ban flavored tobacco.

If the proposition passes, tobacco flavor would be the only flavor legal to sell in California. There would be a $250 penalty per violation of the ban, however there are exceptions for hookah lounges, loose leaf tobacco and "premium" cigars.

A "yes" vote will allow the ban to become law, and a "no" vote rejects the ban.