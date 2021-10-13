California prosecutor joins suit against 'ghost gun' sellers

Police in San Francisco and other cities across the country have seen an explosion in the numbers of ghost guns seized over the past year.

SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office is joining a lawsuit targeting three online sellers of “ghost guns,” the untraceable firearms made from build-it-yourself kits that he said are increasingly being used in violent crimes.

The lawsuit filed in August by the city of San Francisco claims the companies misled buyers to believe the kits are legal, without explaining their legal obligations to complete a background check and apply for a serial number for their firearm.

Police in San Francisco and other cities across the country have seen an explosion in the numbers of ghost guns seized over the past year.

Bonta says ghost gun industry will become more dangerous if it is not properly regulated.

