California rail officials want to tap remaining bond funds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in charge of California's high-speed rail project want to tap $4.1 billion in bond money voters approved for a San Francisco-to-Los Angeles line to finish ongoing construction in the Central Valley.

Project leaders presented an updated funding and business plan Tuesday to the California High-Speed Rail Authority's board of directors.

The bond money, if approved, would go toward finishing construction on a 119-mile segment of track in the Central Valley.

It would replace money from California's cap-and-trade program, which saw its revenue decline during the pandemic as fewer businesses sought credits to pollute.

