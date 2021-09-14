'I want to vote for something that can help us' | Voters across California cast their ballots

Voters across California took time out of their busy schedules to have their voices heard in the California recall election.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Californians across the state were heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in the Gubernatorial Recall Election.

A polling average from the FiveThirtyEight poll shows 57.3% of voters want to "keep" Gov. Newsom in office.

San Joaquin County has seen a steady flow of in-person voting at the Registrar of Voters Office in Downtown Stockton.

There are 380,000 registered voters in the county, according to the California Secretary of State office. So far, the county has received 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots. The Registrar of Voters office said in a news release on Tuesday, “things have run smoothly so far.”

Some voters showed up to the polls saying they lost their ballot and requested a provisional ballot. Others registered to vote for the first time at one of San Joaquin County's 101 polling places.

Election officials are encouraging people to vote in-person, by mail or by dropping their ballot off at an official drop box.

People who have missed the deadline to register to vote can still vote on Election Day. Same-Day Voter Registration, also known as Conditional Voter Registration, allows voters to cast their ballots at their voting centers, polling place and elections office. Same-day ballots will be counted after the voter registration has been verified, according to the California Secretary of State.

"I want to vote for something that can help us," a voter told ABC10.

