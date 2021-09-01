California seeks gender-neutral displays in large stores

California could soon force large department stores to display some child products in gender-neutral terms.

The California Senate on Monday passed a bill that would require stores with at least 500 employees to maintain gender-neutral sections in their stores.

The bill would not ban traditional boys and girls sections. And it would only apply to toys and childcare products, not clothes.