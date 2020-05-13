California Senate proposal tackles rents, economic recovery

Tenants would have 10 years to pay back the state, with some not having to pay the full amount because of a hardship exemption.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would cover rent payments for some low-income residents impacted by the coronavirus under a proposal unveiled Tuesday that is backed by state Senate leaders.

The plan would give landlords tax credits that would cover the cost of their lost payments. Tenants would have 10 years to pay back the state, with some not having to pay the full amount because of a hardship exemption. The proposal includes a $25 billion economic recovery fund to aid businesses, nonprofits and local governments. The money would come from letting some taxpayers voluntarily prepay taxes at a discounted rate.

In other California political news, Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez has won a special election to fill a Southern California state Senate seat. Melendez got about 56% of the votes counted Tuesday and defeated Democrat Elizabeth Romero, a member of the Riverside County Board of Education.

Melendez replaces fellow Republican Jeff Stone, who resigned his 28th Senate District seat last year to take a Trump administration post in the Labor Department. Melendez, a Navy veteran, has served in the Assembly since 2012.

Republicans may also be close to ending a 22-year drought in California and reclaiming a U.S. House seat from the Democrats. GOP candidate Mike Garcia built a 12-point lead in Tuesday’s race for an open House seat north of Los Angeles.

An unknown number of ballots remain to be counted. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, hasn't declared victory and his opponent, Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith, hasn’t conceded. Republicans hold just six of California’s 53 House seats. The last time the party regained a Democratic seat was 1998. The 25th District seat is empty due to the resignation of freshman Democrat Katie Hill, who quit last year amid an ethics investigation.

