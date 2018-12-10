If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

With Elections fast approaching, it's time to keep up to speed on the most important races. One of them? The California senate race.

Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein faces a challenger from the left: Former state Sen. Kevin de Leon. (Yes, they're both democrats.) So what do you need to know about the race before you head to the polls? Watch our video above for a quick explainer.

And don't forget! Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The last day to register to vote in California is October 22.

