Poll: 61% of California voters oppose Biden running in 2024

The poll says Gov. Gavin Newsom is tied with Bernie Sanders as the first choice for Californians should Biden choose not to seek reelection.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Nearly 61% of California voters oppose Joe Biden seeking a second presidential term in 2024, according to a new Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll.

Broken down further by party, it says California registered Republicans are overwhelmingly opposed to a second Biden term with 87% against and only 9% for, while registered Democrats are evenly split with 46% opposed to 46% in support.

According to the poll results, Governor Gavin Newsom — despite denying any intention to run for the presidency in 2024 — is one of the leading contenders in the eyes of California voters should Biden not run. Other names mentioned by voters included Senator Bernie Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, California voters are even more opposed to Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 than they are of Biden seeking reelection, according to the poll. It says 71% of voters oppose Trump running in 2024, while only 25% were in support.

Republicans in the state prefer Trump to run for 2024, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in close second with former Vice President Mike Pence tagging along as the third preference.

The poll was administered online to 9,254 registered California voters over a week long period.

