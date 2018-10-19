It's no secret Democrats are trying really hard to win control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. (Why does that matter? Well, if Democrats do win, it would provide a check on the Republican party which currently has the majority in all branches of government.)

California, specifically, is a pretty big part of the race for control. We're talking millions of national dollars that have been pouring into small races across the state.

So, why exactly is California so important? First, let's crunch the numbers.

In total, there are 435 congressional seats in the country. Republicans currently hold 241; Democrats have 194. To take control, Democrats needs to flip an additional 24 seats.

According to Real Clear Politics, roughly 31 House seats are considered close toss-ups -- aka races that could turn or blue. That means if Democrats keep all the seats they have now, they can only afford to lose 7 of those toss-up races.

Here's where California comes in.

Five of those 31 toss-up races are here in the state. (Those include District 10 in Northern California and Districts 25, 39, 45 and 48 in Southern California.)

All of those seats are currently held by Republican congressmen, and all are at risk of turning blue.

"It could be the election that determines which party controls the house of representatives," Dr. Stephen Routh, a political science professor at Stanislaus State explained about the District 10 race in California. "And that has phenomenal significance for determining the relationship with Donald trump, any potential investigations, impeachment, checking and balancing the Trump-Republican agenda.”

His point holds true for all the toss-up races in California, because bottom line: On Election night, it might come down to Californians to determine which way the House goes.

