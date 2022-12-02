x
Politics

California’s 10th Assembly District and 8th District state Senate race: Election Results

Here is a look at two races covering a majority of the city of Sacramento. The state's 10th Assembly District and 8th state Senate District.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Five candidates are running for California’s 10th Assembly District. A seat that is being left open by Incumbent Jim Cooper who is running to become Sacramento County Sheriff. 

The candidates are: 

  • Eric Guerra
  • Stephanie Nguyen 
  • Tecoy Porter 
  • Eric Rigard 
  • Ben Thompkins

The district includes portions of South Sacramento, unincorporated Sacramento County and Elk Grove.

   

There is also the race for California’s 8th state Senate District. The district includes the city of Sacramento — going as far north as Elverta and south to Elk Grove. 

The candidates are as follows:

  • Angelique Ashby
  • Rafa Garcia
  • Dave Jones   

