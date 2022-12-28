California's 2023 abortion laws, explained: Legal protections, access and more

Abortion is enshrined in the state constitution, but it was only one of many measures California took in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

CALIFORNIA, USA — New year, new laws. Arguably the most high profile act in California regarding abortion rights is the right to an abortion being enshrined in the state constitution, however there are a lot more laws set to join it in the coming year.

These include grant funds, websites, legal protections and more for people seeking an abortion and even providers.

Many of the bills were signed after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. They were meant to improve access and some even protect people from legal retaliation.

Here are the new laws going into effect in 2023.

AB-2223: Protecting Reproductive Freedom

The bill ensures no one in California will be investigated, prosecuted or incarcerated for ending a pregnancy or experiencing pregnancy loss. It’s a bill meant to protect reproductive freedom and also makes a private right of action for people who have their rights violated to take action through civil courts.

“Every Californian should feel secure that they can seek reproductive healthcare – regardless of the outcome of their pregnancy – without fear of becoming the subject of a criminal investigation,” said Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland).

The bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

AB-2626: Licensee Discipline

The bill bans licensing boards from suspending, revoking, or denying a license solely for performing a legal abortion in California. The bill, authored by Asm. Lisa Calderon, protects providers in California by preventing the Medical Board of California from taking away or suspending their license for providing abortion care.

The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

AB-2091: Disclosure of Information

The bill ensures information in California isn’t used as evidence for out-of-state cases related to an anti-abortion statute or foreign penal action. Generally, it bans the release of medical information in response to a request from an out-of-state anti-abortion rights or penal civil action case and bans the release of medical information to law enforcement enforcing an out-of-state anti-abortion rights statute.

The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

SB-1142: Abortion Services Website

The bill requires the state to establish a website where people can access information about abortion services. It would include a person’s rights under state law, locations of abortion providers, links to information in the state, practical support services and resources and more.

The state is required to establish the website by July 1, 2023.

AB-2134: Reproductive Health Equity Program

The bill ensures abortion and contraception services are affordable and accessible to patients and helps provide financial support for “safety net providers” of the services. It establishes the “California Reproductive Health Equity Program,” which provides grants to providers who offer uncompensated reproductive health care to patients with low incomes and other financial barriers.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.