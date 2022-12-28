California's 2023 Crime Laws, explained: Catalytic converters, jaywalking and more

While some are cracking down, one notable law is actually easing up, specifically the law decriminalizing jaywalking.

CALIFORNIA, USA — New year, new laws... and new to California in 2023 are laws regarding rap lyrics, jaywalking, criminal records and more.

California far outnumbers other states when it comes to catalytic converter thefts, so there are several new laws coming into effect to address the issue.

While those are cracking down, another notable law is actually easing up, specifically the law decriminalizing jaywalking.

Others, like one clearing criminal records, had opposition along the way. The California Peace Officers Research Association said four years is not enough time to guarantee someone has changed and gone through necessary programs before giving them a clean slate.

Here's a look at what's coming in 2023.

AB-2147: Jaywalking

AB-2147 (2021-22) effectively decriminalizes jaywalking. The law defines when an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking. This means you can jaywalk without being ticketed by police, as long as it’s safe to do so.

Assemblymember Phil Ting wrote the bill and said police disproportionately ticket low-income and people of color for jaywalking. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Sept. 30 and it goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

AB-2799: Rap Lyrics and Evidence

AB-2799 (2021-22) limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases. The law requires "a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice.” It means prosecutors who want to use rap lyrics or any other form of creative expression will have to hold a pretrial hearing away from the jury to prove relevance to the case.

Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer authored the bill, which Gov. Newsom signed on Sept. 30 and it goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

SB-731: Relief from Criminal records

SB 731 (2021-22) would allow people to permanently seal arrests and convictions from their records. This means California conviction and arrest records would be automatically sealed after an offender has completed their sentence and gone four years without additional cases in the justice system. It includes arrest records without a conviction, but doesn’t apply to serious felonies and registered sex offenses. Criminal histories will still be shared with law enforcement, though.

Experts say the law, signed by Gov. Newsom on Sept. 29, will help millions gain access to housing and employment. It goes into effect July 1, 2023.

SB 1087, AB 1740: Catalytic converters

Both SB 1087 and AB 1740 are designed to slow the rising rate of catalytic converter thefts in California. Together, the two laws define who can buy and sell catalytic converters. SB 1087 prohibits the purchase of a used catalytic converter from anyone other than specified sellers like automobile dismantlers, automotive repair dealers, or individuals possessing documentation they are the lawful owner of the catalytic converter. AB 1740 requires anyone who accepts a catalytic converter to keep a record of all information about the transaction; including payment method, VIN, a copy of the vehicle’s title, and the make and model of the vehicle.

Newsom signed both laws on Sept. 25 and they go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.