California's Attorney General Race: 2022 Election Results

Nathan Hochman and Attorney General Rob Bonta go head-to-head on election night in the race for Attorney General.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.

Now Bonta has to convince a majority of California voters he deserves to keep the job. As incumbent and a Democrat, he’s in a good position to do so. But the recent surge in public concern over crime — which is out of step with some of the numbers — has buoyed the prospect of his competitor: Nathan Hochman, a Los Angeles Republican who served the Department of Justice under then-President George W. Bush.

Hochman narrowly grabbed second place in the June primary, winning 18% of the vote. That’s far below Bonta’s electoral haul. Whatever headwinds some progressive prosecutors have faced at the ballot box this year, the current attorney general got 54% of the vote.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.





READ ALSO:

Attorney General Race: Election Results

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

► Save Money on Gas: Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.

Watch More: Inside the Vote Count: This is what happens to your California ballot