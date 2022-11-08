California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Senator Brian Dahle square off in the race to become governor of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.

Even with some voters souring on the governor’s performance, it will take a miracle to unseat Newsom and his $25 million campaign war chest in this overwhelmingly Democratic state. He won 56% of the vote in the June primary, and in an August poll led Dahle by 55% to 31% among likely voters.

RELATED:

California Governor Election Results

View below for election updates on the race between Republican Brian Dahle and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.





