California's Prop 1: 2022 Election Results

This ballot measure would amend the California Constitution to enshrine a fundamental right to reproductive freedom.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot.

While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution.

Arguments

For: Supporters argue that Proposition 1 will prevent California from going backwards on reproductive rights. By putting the right to abortion and contraceptions directly into the California Constitution, they say that reproductive health care will always be a medical decision, not a political one, no matter what party controls state government.

Against:

Opponents say that Prop. 1 is unnecessary to protect reproductive rights in California but is written so broadly that it could face years of protracted court battles to clear up the language, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees. They raise particular concern that the measure would override state regulations that now limit abortions after the point when a fetus is viable on its own outside of the womb, at about 24 weeks of pregnancy. These late-term abortions are currently only legal if the health or life of the mother is threatened. Supporters say the measure does nothing to change that.

Prop 1 Election Results

View election updates on the California's Proposition 1 below. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

