California's Prop 26: 2022 Election Results

Prop 26 is one of two props focused on changing the constitution to legalize sports betting in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Prop. 26 would allow tribal casinos and the state’s four horse race tracks to offer in-person sports betting. At race tracks, sports betting could only be offered to people 21 or older. Age restrictions on sports betting at tribal casinos would need to be negotiated by California’s governor and each tribe, and written into each tribe’s compact with the state.

The proposition would also allow tribal casinos to begin offering roulette and dice games, including craps.

Arguments

For: Supporters argue it will increase tribal self-sufficiency by bringing more business to tribal casinos. Tribal casinos create jobs, and help tribes pay for services like health care and education. Supporters also say it will protect against underage gambling by requiring people to be physically present to make bets, and by prohibiting advertising to people under 21. They also say it will also generate money for the state of California.

Against: Opponents argue the new gaming law enforcement mechanism will be used by tribal casinos to sue competing card rooms and drive card rooms out of business. If that happens, they argue, it will lead to lost jobs and tax revenue, often in communities of color. Some casinos allow 18 year olds to gamble, so opponents argue the initiative could lead young people to develop gambling addictions. They also argue it will revive the shrinking horse racing industry, which they say endangers horses.

Prop 26 Election Results

View below for election updates on Proposition 26. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

