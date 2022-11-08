California's Prop 30: 2022 Election Results

Prop. 30 would impose a 1.75% personal income tax increase on the top-earning Californians per year to fund a suite of climate programs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 30 is designed to help pay for California's transition away from gasoline-powered cars and to reduce wildfire danger.

Passage would result in a new tax on incomes over $2 million. The tax would expire in 20 years or sooner if the state hits its target trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials believe the tax could raise between $3.5 to $5 billion.

Arguments

For: Supporters say Prop. 30 would generate much-needed funding to address the state’s two leading causes of air pollution: Gasoline-powered vehicles and wildfires. They say the money would help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, beef up the state’s charging infrastructure and provide more resources to firefighters, who must now work year-round to fight and prevent deadly wildfires. They argue that these investments will better put the state on track to meet its ambitious climate goals.

Against: Opponents say that Prop. 30 is an unnecessary tax hike that Californians don’t need because everyone is feeling the effects of high inflation, surging gas prices and the rising cost of living. They say Californians already pay the nation’s highest personal income tax rates, noting that the measure would raise the rate for the highest earners from 13.3% (on income above $1 million) to 15.05% (on income above $2 million) when only three other states and the District of Columbia have top rates in the double digits. They argue that the tax would drive many residents out of the state to benefit a special interest: ride-share companies. In his opposition, Gov. Gavin Newsom calls the measure a “cynical scheme” by Lyft, the largest donor to the measure, to have taxpayers help it comply with the state’s electric car mandate for rideshare companies. In addition, many opponents say Newsom’s recent $10 billion climate investment and a $97.5 billion surplus in this year’s budget, along with recent federal funds for electric car incentives, makes the state well-equipped to pay for the transition to electric vehicles and additional wildfire prevention efforts. If the state should need more money, opponents argue that it could tap into budget surplus funds to pay for these ongoing programs.

Prop 30 Election Results

View below for election updates on Proposition 30. Results released on election night are far from the final results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

