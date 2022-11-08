California's Prop 31: 2022 Election Results

If the proposition passes, tobacco flavor would essentially be the only flavor legal to sell in California.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 31 is a referendum, or a vote on a bill California lawmakers already passed to ban flavored tobacco.

If the proposition passes, tobacco flavor would be the only flavor legal to sell in California. There would be a $250 penalty per violation of the ban, however there are exceptions for hookah lounges, loose leaf tobacco and "premium" cigars.

A "yes" vote will allow the ban to become law, and a "no" vote rejects the ban.

Arguments

For: Supporters of Prop. 31 say the law prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products will protect youth because 80% of kids who use tobacco start with a flavored product. This law would prevent companies from targeting kids and teens with advertising for flavored products.

Advocates of the law also say it will help lower smoking rates, especially among people of color, who experience higher rates of smoking-related illnesses. Some African American groups say the tobacco industry has targeted their community for decades.

Against: Opponents say the flavored tobacco ban is unnecessary because there are already laws on the books prohibiting the sale of all tobacco products to minors. They argue that banning flavored tobacco products infringes on the rights of adults who use the products and say a prohibition would increase underground markets and lead to more crime.

They also say this law is discriminatory against adults who use flavored tobacco to help them quit smoking, and especially against African Americans who favor menthol cigarettes.

Prop 31 Election Results

View below for election updates on Proposition 31. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

► Save Money on Gas: Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.

This is an abridged version of the full story, which is available at CALmatters.org—a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.