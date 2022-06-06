California's 'broken' water supply forecast to be audited

The audit comes after California's water operations substantially overestimated the forecast and released more water than was necessary, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — There'll be an audit of California's water supply forecast after the state overestimated and prematurely released 700,000 acre-feet of water last year, officials announced Monday.

A news release from Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) announced that Gray's request for audit was approved. It aims to examine the impacts of the flawed forecasts and the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and State Water Board.

“Errors on this scale have real and measurable consequences,” Gray said in the news release. “The managers of the largest local, state, and federal reservoirs use this information to determine when to let water accumulate and when to let water out to make room for the coming snowmelt. Growers use the information to predict how much water they can expect for their farms and how many acres they can afford to plant. The estimates are used to inform everything from flood control to power generation and water quality standards.”

California's water operations overestimated the forecast by 68% for the Sacramento River region, 45% for the San Joaquin River region and 46% for the Tulare Lake region, according to a state report. Those overestimations left the operators with less stored water than was necessary, according to Gray's news release.

Gray said the state's error was contrasted by other agencies and local irrigation districts who didn't make the same mistakes in their own forecasts.

“No one expects DWR or any of these organizations to get the number exactly right,” Gray said. “But when the state’s best forecasts are demonstrably inferior to local and federal forecasts we need to ask why, and we need to fix the problems as soon as possible. Until we understand what has gone wrong with the agencies charged with managing California’s water, we cannot understand how to fix the problem.”

The audit is expected to take six to seven months to complete.

ABC10 reached out to DWR for comment, but the message was not immediately returned.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

WATCH ALSO: