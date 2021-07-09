Candidates make their final pitch to voters in homestretch of recall election | Rynor Report

The recall election is a week away. Many candidates held campaign events to get out the vote.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — As California's recall election draws near, candidates are pulling out every last trick up their sleeves.

Governor Gavin Newson is bringing out big names to support his campaign. Over the weekend, he campaigned with Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday and Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday.

"The leading opponent here, Larry Elder has already said that, if he gets the chance, he will replace any Democratic California senator with a Republican," Warren said.

The high-profile names don't stop there though. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make an appearance at an event in the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon. Her original trip was postponed because of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, she posted on Twitter urging everyone to vote "NO" on the recall.

California, voting is underway! Let’s keep @GavinNewsom fighting for Californians in Sacramento and keep the state and nation moving forward.



Vote NO on the recall. Sign your envelope and return your mail-in ballot or vote in person by September 14. pic.twitter.com/KAZPt1vzJ1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2021

The White House confirmed with ABC10 that the president himself will also be making a campaign stop in California very soon.

Newsom spent his morning touring a phone bank in San Francisco with the Latino community.

"This election is today," he said. "The election is tomorrow. The election ends on Sept. 14."

The man leading the polls on the pro-recall side, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, made several stops Tuesday including Clovis, Marina and Fresno.

"People in California are hurting," Elder said during his speech. "They are leaving for the very first time.”

Businessman John Cox stopped in Modesto on his campaign tour.

"Voters in this state have the opportunity to change the direction of California," Cox said.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spent time on a Zoom with victims advocate Marc Klaas to discuss how he plans to protect Californians from violent criminals.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley is in the middle of legislative session, so there's not much statewide campaigning on his list.

"Kiley is in Legislative session today at the State Capitol working for the people of California, including his constituent Gavin Newsom, who happens to live in Kiley’s Assembly district," Tim Rosales with Kiley's campaign said. "Kiley will be in session all week and voting on several notable pieces of legislation including more than ten budget bills and others impacting California’s affordability."

About 6 million ballots have been cast so far, which is about 26% of potential votes.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9