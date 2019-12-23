SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Summary: The law will amend the current Welfare and Institutions code relating to child abuse.

Current law: Under existing law, the Office of Child Abuse Prevention is established in the State Department of Social Services and is required to apply for federal funding for the administration of its functions. Existing law requires the office to use those funds to undertake specified activities, including, among other things, assisting and providing funds for the coordination of child abuse prevention programs.

This bill would also require the office to use those funds to support the coordination and sharing of best practices implemented by family resource centers. The bill would define a “family resource center” for the purposes of these provisions.

Existing law authorizes a county to establish a child abuse multidisciplinary personnel team, consisting of specified individuals, within that county to allow provider agencies to share confidential information in order for provider agencies to investigate reports of suspected child abuse or neglect.

This bill would authorize the team to also include a representative of a local child abuse prevention council or family-strengthening organization, including, but not limited to, a family resource center.

What’s new: Section 18951 of the Welfare and Institutions Code was amended to indicate a “child” means an individual under 18 years of age. Under the section, “child abuse” will mean a situation in which a child suffers from: serious physical injury inflicted upon the child by other than accidental means, harm by reason of intentional neglect or malnutrition or sexual abuse, going without necessary and basic physical health, willful mental injury and a violation of a child’s rights (which can include: physical, mental or moral welfare that could jeopardize the child’s parents or future health, opportunity for normal development or capacity for independence).

Section 18958 of the Welfare and Institutions Code has also been amended. Under this amended section, the Office of Child Abuse Prevention will be able to apply for federal funding to allow it to implement programs.

Section 18961.7 of the Welfare and Institutions Code has been amended, too. It will allow agencies to share confidential information with each other in order to investigate reports of suspected child abuse or neglect. When such investigation take place, it will make it easier for “child abuse multidisciplinary personnel team” to work together.

To amend sections 18951, 18958, and 18961.7 of the Welfare and Institutions Code, relating to child abuse.

