Colusa County woman, Sacramento man arrested for being part of U.S. Capitol riot

Someone with "a close relation" to the woman called the FBI about her social media posts from inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

ARBUCKLE, Calif. — Update:

Jorge Riley of Sacramento was arrested on Jan. 19 for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riots. He is expected to make his first court appearance tomorrow, according to the FBI.

Riley was the Corresponding Secretary for the State Board of the California Republican Assembly and President of the Sacramento Chapter. He resigned last week after a video surfaced of him at the riot.

Original story:

A Colusa County woman was arrested for being inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 during the riots in Washington, D.C. An anonymous caller told the FBI that someone with "a close relation" to them had posted a video on Facebook inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riots, according to an FBI report.

The FBI found a public Facebook page of Valerie Elaine Ehrke which showed a video of a group of people inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 with a caption reading, "We made it inside, right before they shoved us all out. I took off when I felt pepper spray in my throat! Lol."

The Facebook profile picture also showed a "flaming 'Q' and a map commonly associated with QAnon," according to the FBI report.

The FBI also found that Ehrke flew to D.C. from Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 5 and left D.C. on Jan. 9 to come back to Sacramento. When the FBI questioned Ehrke, she told them that she had traveled to D.C., confirming what they found. She said she was there to attend a rally for President Trump where she said she heard him "tell the crowd to go to the U.S. Capitol, and he would go with them."

Ehrke said she made it about 15 feet into the building before being pushed outside, according to the FBI report.

Based on the information from Ehrke, the FBI arrested her on Jan. 19 on multiple charges including "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" as well as "knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions." She was also arrested for being inside the Capitol building by "engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct."

