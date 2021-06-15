x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Politics

County clerks: Don't hold Newsom recall before mid-September

Any earlier and they say they can't guarantee enough paper to print ballots.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California’s county elections officials are urging the lieutenant governor not to schedule the expected recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom before mid-September. 

Any earlier and they say they can't guarantee enough paper to print ballots.

The California Association of Clerks and Election Officials' concerns are detailed in a Monday letter. 

The election date remains uncertain, with several convoluted steps before it's certified to go before voters. But Democrats in the Legislature are trying to speed up the process. 

County clerks say they need time to train poll workers, buy the necessary paper and handle other logistical tasks.

Click here to read more.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Here's who wants to see a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom

Officials say enough signatures have been gathered to trigger the next phase of the recall process for Governor Gavin Newsom.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.