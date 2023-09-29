x
Politics

Dianne Feinstein: A look back a trailblazing career | PHOTOS

Dianne Feinstein was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She went on to become San Francisco's mayor before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat and champion of liberal causes who was elected to the Senate in 1992 and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, has died. She was 90.

Feinstein died on Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C., her office said on Friday.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. senator, was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state -- including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control -- but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dianne Feinstein, in front of San Francisco's city hall May 6, 1971, is president of the Board of Supervisors. (AP Photo)

She was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became its first female board president in 1978, the year Mayor George Moscone was gunned down alongside Supervisor Harvey Milk at City Hall by Dan White, a disgruntled former supervisor. Feinstein found Milk’s body.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dianne Feinstein with her then-husband Bertram Feinstein and daughter after becoming the first woman elected to the S.F. Board of Supervisors in 1969.

After Moscone’s death, Feinstein became San Francisco's first female mayor. In the Senate, she was one of California’s first two female senators, the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

Credit: AP
Dianne Feinstein, top left, bows her head in silence for George Moscone and Harvey Milk who were shot to death at City Hall in 1978.

One of Feinstein’s most significant legislative accomplishments was early in her career, when the Senate approved her amendment to ban manufacturing and sales of certain types of assault weapons as part of a crime bill that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. Though the assault weapons ban expired 10 years later and was never renewed or replaced, it was a poignant win after her career had been significantly shaped by gun violence.

Credit: AP
Mayor of San Francisco Dianne Feinstein is shown in her office, Dec. 11, 1978. (AP Photo)



Feinstein remembered finding Milk’s body, her finger slipping into a bullet hole as she felt for a pulse. It was a story she would retell often in the years ahead as she pushed for stricter gun control measures.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein defeats challenger Quentin Kopp in 1979 by a large majority. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Feinstein became mayor of San Francisco after the 1978 slayings of Moscone and Milk, leading the city during one of the most turbulent periods in its history. Even her critics credited Feinstein with a calming influence, and she won reelection on her own to two four-year terms.

Credit: (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein flashes a victory sign with her husband Dick Blum as they go to the polls in San Francisco in 1983. (AP Photo)
Credit: AP
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and singer Tony Bennett in 1984. (AP Photo/Jeff Reinking)


In 1984, Feinstein was viewed as a vice presidential possibility for Walter Mondale but faced questions about the business dealings of her husband, Richard Blum. In 1990, she used news footage of her announcement of the assassinations of Moscone and Milk in a television ad that helped her win the Democratic nomination for California governor, making her the first female major-party gubernatorial nominee in the state's history.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds up an ad for a 12-gauge Striker shotgun during a news conference on Capitol Hill in 1994. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Although she narrowly lost the general election to Republican Pete Wilson, the stage was set for her election to the Senate two years later to fill the Senate seat Wilson had vacated to run for governor.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic U.S. senatorial candidate Dianne Feinstein flashes the victory sign at a rally in Pasadena, California in 1992. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Feinstein was appointed to the Judiciary panel and eventually the Senate Intelligence Committee, becoming the chairperson in 2009. She was the first woman to lead the intelligence panel, a high-profile perch that gave her a central oversight role over U.S. intelligence controversies, setbacks and triumphs, from the killing of Osama bin Laden to leaks about National Security Agency surveillance.

Credit: AP
President Bill Clinton greets Dianne Feinstein at a Beverly Hills, California fundraiser in her honor, Friday, May 20, 1994. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dianne Feinstein with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2008. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Feinstein graduated from Stanford University in 1955, with a bachelor’s degree in history. She married young and was a divorced single mother of her daughter, Katherine, in 1960, at a time when such a status was still unusual.

Credit: AP
President Obama and Sen. Feinstein greet each other on the tarmac upon his arrival on Air Force One in 2013. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In 1961, Feinstein was appointed by then-Gov. Pat Brown to the women's parole board, on which she served before running for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Typical of the era, much of the early coverage of her entrance into public life focused on her appearance rather than her experience and education.

Credit: AP
Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate Oath to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, during a mock swearing in ceremony in 2013. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Feinstein's second husband, Bert Feinstein, was 19 years older than she, but she described the marriage as "a 10" and kept his name even after his death from cancer in 1978. In 1980, she married investment banker Richard Blum, and thanks to his wealth, she was one of the richest members of the Senate. He died in February 2022.

In addition to her daughter, Feinstein has a granddaughter, Eileen, and three stepchildren.

