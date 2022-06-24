LIVE UPDATES: Flashbangs, tear gas deployed at abortion rights protest at Arizona Capitol

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion and will have long-term consequences for reproductive health.

The consequences for women in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned will undoubtedly limit their health care options in the state.

Follow along below with updates from the state Capitol:

9:16 p.m. - Statement from Arizona DPS.

Statement from DPS:



“Troopers deployed gas outside the Senate building after protesters attempted to break the glass. The crowd then moved to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where some monuments were vandalized. Gas was deployed again to disburse the crowd.“ — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

9:13 p.m. - View from inside the Senate lobby.

Video shot by Arizona state senator from inside Senate lobby. https://t.co/b6v1QLdKhY — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 25, 2022

9:08 p.m. - Phoenix fire is now on the scene as a palm tree appears on fire.

The top of a palm tree outside the capitol appears to be on fire. Phoenix FD is here now @12News pic.twitter.com/3swDURqrku — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

9:02 p.m. - A look inside the building.

Here’s a look at inside the senate building a few minutes ago https://t.co/SnTgdn88g6 — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

8:58 p.m. - Outside of the Arizona State Senate building.

NOW This is what's going on outside the Arizona State Senate building: tear gas fired at people on Capitol mall protesting Roe decision. Tear gas fired from windows of the Old Capitol building. https://t.co/sfCm5xpYRd — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 25, 2022

8:56 p.m. - Tweet from Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend.

We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security. We smell teargas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear. I expect a J24 committee to be created immediately. — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

8:51 p.m. - NOW: Flashbangs and tear gas used outside the Arizona State Capitol as protestors were gathered. An unlawful assembly has been declared.

NOW: Flash bangs and tear gas used outside the Arizona State Capitol as protestors were gathered. An unlawful assembly has been declared. @12News pic.twitter.com/XJAnGal7cU — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

8:46 p.m. - Chants from the crowd

This is how the crowd is reacting to an agitator -“No uterus no opinion” pic.twitter.com/xHrKa90vI7 — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

7:30 p.m. - Bianca Buono is live as the crowd is marching from the state Capitol in response to the Supreme Court decision.

7:22 p.m. - The group is on the move beginning to march from the Capitol.

The group is on the move beginning to march from the Capitol @12News pic.twitter.com/3ODzTnKYsq — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

6:58 p.m. - Crowds are forming outside the Arizona State Capitol.

A large crowd is forming outside the Arizona State Capitol protesting today’s Supreme Court decision @12News pic.twitter.com/bIQhZdRvYA — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

3:45 p.m. - Arizona abortion providers halt services after Roe v. Wade ruling.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Forteno said the possibility of prosecutions was just too risky. https://t.co/0IKZ3h68BU — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

1:45 p.m. - A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions.

In 1989, the Supreme Court declines to overrule Roe v. Wade but allows more state regulation of abortion. https://t.co/0oOUOKghNA — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

8:00 a.m. - What does the decision from the Supreme Court mean for Arizona?

What will happen in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned? One analysis says the state may be affected more than any other state. https://t.co/8mofcpWmtN — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

7:17 a.m. - BREAKING: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Breaking: The Supreme Court has overturned the decision that guaranteed pregnant women the right to have an abortion under the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/JQ8DOWhtHP — 12 News (@12News) June 24, 2022

