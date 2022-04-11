Duarte vs. Gray for Congress D13: 2022 election results

The race between Adam Gray and John Duarte is one of the most competitive in the country.

MODESTO, Calif. — When Rep. Josh Harder hopped north to run in a more Dem-friendly district, Assemblymember Gray was quick to try to take his place. He quickly amassed endorsements from virtually every major Democratic official in the state, but he hasn’t always enjoyed such unanimous support from within his own party. As one of the Assembly’s most business-aligned moderates, Gray has earned the ire of progressives for killing e-cigarette regulations, advocating for a gas tax suspension and blocking new environmental regulations. Last year, he was stripped of a coveted committee chairmanship in what he said was retaliation by Speaker Anthony Rendon for casting a vote to secure more water for farmers.

Duarte, Gray’s challenger, is one of those farmers. A nut and grape grower with farmland spread across multiple Central Valley counties, Duarte first achieved prominence in conservative circles for engaging in a lengthy legal battle with the federal government over water regulations. He ended up settling, but the experience has allowed him to run as a champion of drought-parched farmers and red tape-burdened business owners.

Don’t let the Democratic advantage among registered voters fool you; this is one of the most fiercely competitive congressional races in the country. Duarte has reason to feel cautiously optimistic. In the June primary, the three Republican candidates in the race won a slim majority of the vote combined.

Duarte vs. Gray for District 13: Election Results

View below for election updates on the race between Adam Gray and John Duarte.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

