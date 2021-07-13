Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe

The governor's Republican rivals depict California as a failed state with Newsom as its incompetent leader.

LOS ANGELES — Candidates in the recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom are sketching starkly different visions of California.

The Democratic governor celebrated his new budget at a Los Angeles ceremony where he described California as a nation-leading powerhouse emerging from the pandemic. But his Republican rivals depict California as a failed state with Newsom as its incompetent leader.

Newsom could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election. At a rally in the Los Angeles suburbs, Republican Larry Elder blamed Newsom for school lockdowns that he said traumatized many students and young athletes.

