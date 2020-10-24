18 Sacramento County voting centers to open Saturday

Eighteen early voting centers will open to Sacramento County voters for 11 days -- from October 24 through the November 3 election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All 84 Sacramento County voting centers will open four days before the November 3 election on Halloween.

The largest Sacramento County voting center is the Kings home arena, the Golden 1 Center, but there are 18 that will open on Saturday, October 24.

All eligible voters who live in Sacramento County may vote in person at these centers. Voters from outside the county may drop off their mail-in ballots at these locations.

“Any voter in Sacramento County can visit any vote center and residents that are eligible but not yet registered to vote, or that need to change the information in their voter file, can do so at any of the Vote Centers,” said Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes. “All mailed ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 3.”

There are 883,549 registered voters in Sacramento County. So far, more than 283,175 ballots have been received, that’s nearly three times as many ballots at the same time in 2018.

There are a few things to consider voting in person this year due to the pandemic. Voters will be required to wear a face covering. No voter will be denied the ability to vote if they do not wish to wear a mask, but they should expect longer wait times so poll works can accommodate them.

You have a right to support your candidate through the vote, but showing it at the polls could be against California election law. Wearing clothing or pins endorsing specific candidates or measures is considered electioneering and is not allowed within 100 feet of a polling center or drop boxes.

That includes a candidate's name, likeness, or logo. You may not show ballot measure numbers, titles, subjects, or logos. Buttons, hats, pencils, shirts, signs, or stickers containing information about candidates or ballot issues are also not allowed. You also may not talk about the issues at polling centers or near official vote-by-mail drop boxes.

Although, state law does allow campaign slogans or initials of political movements to be shown.

