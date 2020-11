Democratic incumbent John Garamendi is running for his 3rd congressional district seat against Republican candidate Tamika Hamilton.

The third congressional district consists of Woodland, Yuba City, Colusa and Clearlake among other cities.

Here are the results for the 3rd congressional district race as they come in:

