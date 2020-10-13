4th generation pastor challenges daughter of Hmong refugees for Sacramento City Council seat

Pastor of the South Sacramento Christian Center, Les Simmons, is up against Mai Vang, a SCUSD board member, for the District 8 City Council seat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two candidates coming from two very unique backgrounds are vying for Larry Carr's District 8 seat on the Sacramento City Council.

The race for councilman Carr's seat is between a fourth-generation pastor, Les Simmons, and a daughter of Hmong refugees now sitting on the Sacramento City Unified School Board, Mai Vang.

"I'm running for Sacramento City Council for them, for our families in our communities and to really continue my life's work to ensure that our families in our neighborhoods get the resources they need. Because oftentimes, neighborhoods like Meadowview, Detroit, Valley Hi area are often left behind," Vang said.

Mai Vang, 35, is the oldest of 16 kids and was born and raised in South Sacramento. On top of sitting on the school board, she is also the executive director of the Buck Scholars Association. She got her Masters in Public Health and Asian American Studies from UCLA.

"Actually now, more than ever, we need leaders who have the education and training in public health to address the challenges in the community," she said. "At the core of the recovery, we've got to make sure that we center resources on families and communities hardest hit."

Vang said she wants to prioritize coronavirus recovery efforts and make sure that District 8 gets their fair share.

Les Simmons, 42, originally from Oakland, California, has spent nearly two decades serving the area as a pastor of the South Sacramento Christian Center -- a church that he recently helped transform into a coronavirus testing site every Friday.

He also sat on the founding coalition for the Simmons Community Center, named after his mom and dad.

"The tide has risen for all of us, but our boat in South Sacramento may not have been able to float," Simmons said. "My job as the city council member is to ensure every boat floats in our community."

Simmons said he's passionate about addressing community violence as well as the national fight for racial and social equity.

"I think I have a deep commitment to supporting everyone, and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live, to thrive, to grow, and is treated like real human beings with dignity and respect," he said.

Moving forward, Simmons said wants to focus on inclusive economic development and revitalizing the South Sacramento area, if elected.

