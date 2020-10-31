Amid pandemic, in-person voting underway in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In-person voting has started in most counties across California. To curb spread of the coronavirus the Legislature allowed counties to offer fewer in-person polling places in exchange for opening them earlier. Voting locations opened Friday in some places and most counties will have it this weekend through Election Day on Tuesday. More than 22 million people are registered to vote in California — about 88% of all eligible adults. All voters got a ballot in the mail this year, part of the state’s effort to encourage people to vote remotely to avoid spreading the virus. More than 9.4 million people have already returned their ballots.