Biden, Trump supporters gather at state Capitol in wake of historic election

Both Biden and Trump supporters gathered at the state Capitol after the Associated Press announced Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dozens of people gathered at the California capitol to celebrate the announcement of President-Elect Joe Biden. However, supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump planned to be at the Capitol on Saturday to demand a recount, voice their displeasure with the results.

Supporters holding signs reading Biden-Harris were held high as Californians soaked in the historic event, like Sandy Hampton, who is excited voters selected Kamala Harris to be the first woman vice president among other categories.

"I’m excited that we have a woman as a Vice President, a first-time Black woman, the first Asian American woman and I want to see more of that," Hampton said.

Hampton said the country has been sharply divided during Trump's presidency and feels Biden and Kamala Harris would unite the nation.

Brian Moreno found himself emotional over Biden's news of becoming president-elect, which brought tears to his eyes. Moreno said he voted not just for himself but for those who couldn't.

"(It's the first election where I voted without my dad being alive and he’s Hispanic and it for some reason (the news) hit home," Moreno said.

Police drew a human barrier when tensions ran high between Biden and Trump supporters collided.

Rachelle Cole, a Trump supporter, carrying a sign that says "Ballot Laws Matter, said there needs to be a recount in a state where Trump lost by narrow margins such as Nevada and Pennsylvania, despite there hasn't been evidence of voter fraud.

"We need to get a recount," Cole said. "We are here to demand a recount."