Bogus ballot boxes turn up in Stanislaus County

Some "unofficial" ballot drop boxes are popping up around Stanislaus County, despite warnings from state elections officials.

MODESTO, Calif. — Admittingly, Daniel Sheafer of Modesto said it's been awhile since he cast his ballot.

"Through the power of prayer is the reason why I'm voting this time," Sheafer said as he dropped off his ballot in a collection box outside the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office on I Street in Downtown Modesto.

And he's making sure his ballot is going in an official ballot drop box.

"Official boxes are actually better. That way you know you are officially dealing with things and getting it done," Sheafer added.

But, unlike the drop off box in front of the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office, illegal boxes are starting to appear less than a month before the election.

"The issue with these unofficial ballot boxes is the voter is not saying you are my designated person to return my ballot," said Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Clerk, Recorder, Registrar of Voters.

According to Linder, two churches in Stanislaus County put out the illegal or "unofficial" ballot boxes -- one in Modesto, Big Valley Grace Community Church, and another in Turlock at the New Life Christian Center.

"The churches that we have been notified of I have sent a copy of the code and the Secretary of State's information to ensure that they follow California law," Linder said.

A representative for Ted Howze, who is running for a Congressional seat in Stanislaus County, couldn't confirm that the campaign gave a ballot box to New Life Christian Center, but he did say they have "helped with collection boxes for church volunteers to use with their congregants/parishioners."

In a statement supplied to ABC 10 as to why they put out the "unofficial" boxes, state Republicans said, "In a State where our Democrat opponents use felons and paid activists to harvest ballots from their voters' front porches, we support allowing voters to turn in their ballots to trained church volunteers at their trusted places of worship."

Linder said at least one other church inquired about setting up their own dropoff box, but, once informed of the law, the church chose not to pursue their own box.

Stanislaus County has 16 indoor and two outdoor ballot drop boxes.

