California braces for potential disruption, threats at polls

It is a felony for any person to possess a firearm at a voting location or in the immediate vicinity unless authorized.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a tense political climate, California is taking an unusual step and warning local election officials to prepare for disruption at polling places and potential cases of voters being intimidated or blocked from casting ballots.

In a memo this week, the secretary of state's office reminded county election officials it is a felony for any person to possess a firearm at a voting location or in the immediate vicinity unless authorized. It's also illegal to threaten anyone in an attempt to discourage them from voting.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla says he expects a safe election but local officials should be ready for any attempts to disrupt or interfere with voting.