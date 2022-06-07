California District 3 Congressional race: Who's heading to November?

The race features two well-known conservatives in Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A sheriff, a doctor, and an assemblyman are going head to head in California's 3rd District Congressional race.

Redistricting has left the seat California's 3rd Congressional seat wide open in a race that is expected to be hotly contest. Four men are campaigning to represent the voters in portions of 9 counties to the east of Sacramento.

California’s newly-drawn 3rd Congressional District encompasses hundreds of thousands of residents across portions of 10 counties, including Sacramento, Plumas, Sierra, Yuba, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Alpine, Mono and Inyo.

Two well-known California conservatives are going head to head, including long-time Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and state Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, an attorney.

Also staked in the race are Democrat challengers, Dr. Kermit Jones and David Peterson.

District 3 results

View the tracker below to see the incoming results for the 3rd District race.

