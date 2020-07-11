California election news: Tubbs still confident despite count; 25 year old elected lawmaker

California has elected its youngest state lawmaker in more than eight decades.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs says he's confident he will win reelection despite early returns showing him trailing his Republican challenger by more than 2,000 votes. The 30-year-old Tubbs is one of the youngest mayors of a big city in the country. He has garnered national attention as mayor by establishing privately funded programs that pay a small group of lower-income people $500 a month to spend however they like. Tubbs said there are about 44,000 vote-by-mail ballots left to count and he expects to win most of those and win the race. But Republican Kevin Lincoln said he expects his lead to hold.

California has elected its youngest state lawmaker in more than eight decades. It elevated a 25-year-old progressive Democrat who already has years of legislative experience to the state Assembly. Alex Lee survived a crowded nine-candidate primary election in March, then trounced his Republican rival in a San Francisco Bay Area district that includes part of Silicon Valley. He plans to keep living with his mom in San Jose for the time being and had to take a part-time gig economy delivery job to make ends meet during his campaign. Lee has worked for five different lawmakers either as a college intern or more recently a paid aide.

