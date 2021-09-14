Newsom Recall Election Results | Interactive map

Newsom needs a majority of votes to stay in office. Polls across California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday Sept., 14, 2021 is election day in California for the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California gubernatorial recall ballots feature two questions: Do you want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and if you select, yes, who do you want to replace him?

There are more than 40 replacement candidates on the ballot. Republicans looking to replace Newsom include Larry Elder, John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, and Kevin Kiley.

If more than 50% of voters choose no, then Gov. Newsom stays in office. If more than 50% of voters choose yes, then Gov. Newsom is replaced with the person who received the most votes.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Californians to cast their vote. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast their vote. Mail ballots need to be postmarked by Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Use our interactive map to explore the election returns: