California lawmakers set in-person voting rules amid virus

County election officials are having trouble securing enough polling places because of the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would let counties offer fewer in-person voting options as they hold the November election in the midst of the pandemic.

Newsom has already signed a law requiring counties to mail ballots to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. County election officials are having trouble securing enough polling places because of the pandemic. California continues to have problems with missing data on virus infections throughout California. State officials have acknowledged California has been undercounting virus cases because of a technical issue with a database used to collect test information from labs.

Last month, the Sacramento Kings announced they will be opening the Golden 1 Center as a voting center this fall. The team is working with Sacramento County to make sure people are able to cast their ballots while social distancing, to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

