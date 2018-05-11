If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m. Visit ABC10.com/elections for all local and statewide results.

If you still need more information before voting, we have a ballot guide and short videos that simply explain all the California propositions.

Check our results page around 8 p.m. Tuesday night as vote begin to roll in.

We’re tracking the major races:

In California governor's race, Democrat Gavin Newsom faces off against Republican John Cox.

California’s U.S. Senate seat has two Democrats squaring off: Dianne Feinstein against Kevin de Leon.

The balance of power in Congress could be tipped if Democrat Josh Harder can unseat Turlock Republican Jeff Denham.

Roseville Republican Tom McClintock is in a close race against Democrat Jessica Morse.

Voters will decide on 11 statewide ballot propositions.

California’s gas tax could be rolled back if Prop 6 passes.

California’s Prop 10 passage could lead to allowing rent control in more California cities.

Update 10:30 p.m.

Per ABC News, Democrats are expected to pick up 32 to 36 seats in the House of Representatives.

NEW: Democrats will pick up between 32 and 36 seats in the House, ABC News projects. https://t.co/enwLns2KQ9 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/bR6EGXhYah — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Update 10:20 p.m.

More than a quarter of precincts (28.4%) are reporting in; here's where the ballot propositions stand now:

Leading with Yes

Prop 1 - 51.7%

Prop 2 - 58.9%

Prop 4 - 57.8%

Prop 7 - 62%

Prop 11 - 63%

Prop 12 - 59%

Leading with No

Prop 3 - 53.2%

Prop 5 - 56.7%

Prop 6 - 54.5%

Prop 8 - 62.3%

Prop 10 - 65.2%

Update 10:10 p.m.

District 10 is still a close race. Here's an update from ABC10's Lena Howland on what's going on at the Harder camp as the results come in.

Josh Harder just addressed supporters at his watch party saying we will not know the results to his race for the 10th Congressional District seat tonight but he will work to make sure every vote gets counted. His supporters chanted his last name. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/evpSGKxJaI — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 7, 2018

Update 9:58 p.m.

D10 is still a tightly contested race, and it is still early as votes come in. Congressman Denham will be watching as the results come in, but he says he is "very encouraged."

.@RepJeffDenham has arrived at his watch party here in Modesto. “Obviously it’s still early, I’m looking forward to watching results come in, but I am very encouraged,” he tells the crowd @ABC10 #electionnight pic.twitter.com/VsqohyFJgd — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 7, 2018

ABC10's Liz Kreutz has the update on this close contest. Currently, Congressman Denham leads with 50.6 percent of the vote with 49.4 percent of precincts reporting in.

Update 9:50 p.m.

Per Placer County, Yes on Measure B in the City of Roseville is leading with 9.8 percent of precincts reporting in.

Update: 9:50 p.m.

Per ABC News, Democrats are expected to pick up at least 23 seats in the House of Representatives.

JUST IN: Democrats are projected to gain at least 23 net seats in the House of Representatives, which would give them control of the chamber. https://t.co/CgQAqe9BuL #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/IHTuWK1aN0 — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Update 9:45 p.m.

Per Yolo County, in the City of Davis, Yes on Measure L is currently leading with 59.2 percent of the vote. 17.6 percent of precincts have reported in.

Update: 9:40 p.m.

With 12.6 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock continues to lead with 54.6 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Jessica Morse.

Update 9:40 p.m.

In the City of Lodi, Yes on Measure L is currently leading with 57.72 percent of the vote. 23 percent of precincts have reported in.

Update 9:30 p.m.

In the City of Tracy, No on Measure M is leading with 74.94 percent of the vote and 19 percent of precincts reporting.

Update 9:26 p.m.

In the Elk Grove Mayor race, incumbent Mayor Steve Ly is leading with about 47.2 percent of the vote.

Update 9:25 p.m.

In the race for Mayor of West Sacramento, incumbent Mayor Christopher Cabaldon is leading with 53.6 percent of the vote. Per Yolo County, there is 61.1 percent of precincts reporting for the mayor race.

Update 9:20 p.m.

With 97.08 percent of precincts reporting, Sacramento's Measure U is ahead with 54.1% of the vote.

Update 9:10 p.m.

17.9% of the precincts reporting, here's where the ballots propositions stand now:

Leading with Yes

Prop 1 - 52.1%

Prop 2 - 59.4%

Prop 4 - 58%

Prop 7 - 62.7%

Prop 11 - 63.2%

Prop 12 - 59.6%

Leading with No

Prop 3 - 53.2%

Prop 5 - 56.8%

Prop 6 - 55.4%

Prop 8 - 61.8%

Prop 10 - 64.7%

Update 9:07 p.m.

Per the Associated Press, Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to defeat Republican John Cox in the race for California Governor.

Update: 9:03 p.m.

Congressman Denham stills holds a lead against Harder with 43.3 percent of precincts reporting in District 10.

He leads with 50.8 percent of the vote.

Update: 8:57 p.m.

In tightly contest race, Republican Congressman Jeff Denham's lead has reduced to 50.6 percent. He's still ahead, however, the contest is separated by less than one percent with 29.5 percent of precincts reporting.

Update: 8:54 p.m.

Democrat Gavin Newsom has extended his lead against Republican challenger John Cox with 11.6 percent of precincts reporting. Newsom currently leads with 55.3 percent of the vote.

Update 8:50 p.m.

With 10.3 percent of precincts reporting, here's where the propositions currently stand:

Leading with No votes

Prop 3 - 54.5%

Prop 5 - 56.3%

Prop 6 - 54.7%

Prop 8 - 62.7%

Prop 10 - 64.6%

Leading with Yes votes

Prop 1 - 51.7%

Prop 2 - 59.1%

Prop 4 - 57.8%

Prop 7 - 62.4%

Prop 11 - 63.9%

Prop 12 - 59.8%

Update 8:40 p.m.

As votes continue to come in, with only 4 percent of precincts reporting, No on Prop 6 is now leading. However, that is a narrow lead. With the current totals, it is neck and neck with 50.5 percent voting "no" and 49.5 percent voting "yes."

Update 8:35 p.m.

Per an ABC News vote analysis, Senator Diane Feinstein is expected to win her race for the U.S. Senate against Kevin De Leon.

NEW: Democrat incumbent Dianne Feinstein will win the U.S. Senate race in California, @ABC projects based on vote analysis. https://t.co/vbYEtTNQGO #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/7MTjkXuYTf — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Update: 8:30 p.m.

With only 2.8 percent of precincts reporting, Yes of Prop 6 and No on Prop 10 are ahead. Senator Diane Feinstein also has an early lead over challenger Kevin De Leon for U.S. Senate, and Gavin Newsom (D) has an early lead over John Cox (R) for California Governor.

Update: 8:10 p.m.

Early votes are in for the contest between Congressman Jeff Denham (R) and challenger Josh Harder. With only 29.5 percent of precincts reporting, Congressman Denham leads in the early hours 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

Congressman Tom McClintock (R) leads in District 4 against challenger Jessica Morse 53.9 percent to 46.1 percent with only 7.2 percent on precincts reporting.

Update: 8:05 p.m.

Per an ABC news projection, Democrats are expected to win enough seats to control the House of Representatives.

Update: 8:00 p.m.

The polls in California are now closed. However, the people currently in line will still be able to cast their ballot provided they were in line by 8 p.m., when the polls were scheduled to close. Voters who arrive after 8 p.m. may not be allowed to vote.

Update: 7:55 p.m.

Polls in California will be closing in about five minutes. California is home to 10 targeted Congressional Districts that may have the potential to flip from Republican controlled to Democrat controlled. This election will also present results on major propositions like rent control in California and the gas tax repeal.

LESS THAN TEN MINUTES left before polls close in California. #ElectionNight — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) November 7, 2018

Update: 7:35 p.m.

For the U.S. Senate, Republicans currently have a net gain of two senators, according to ABC News.

Update: 7:25 p.m.

Per ABC news, Republicans are expected to retain control of the Senate.

Update: 7:20 p.m.

ABC News says Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) will defeat challenger Beto O'Rourke for the U.S. Senate race based on the @ABC vote analysis.

BREAKING: Republican incumbent Ted Cruz will win Texas' U.S. Senate race, defeating Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, @ABC projects based on vote analysis. https://t.co/QF15MHa8Bu #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/A32oVdpb5S — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Update: 6:05 p.m.

The California's statewide and local measures won't be coming in until 8 p.m., after the polls close. Even then, those votes will be preliminary results that are note final. The county elections office will have to verify and count all the vote by mail ballots that come in. According to Sacramento County, that could take a couple of weeks.

Preliminary results will be released at 8:00 pm tonight, but remember, those results are not FINAL. It will take a couple weeks to verify, and count all the vote-by-mail ballots that are still coming in. pic.twitter.com/lZqMMDB6Ut — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) November 6, 2018

Update: 6:00 p.m.

Polls will close in two hours at 8 p.m.

Multiple propositions, a California Governor's race, contentious races for the House of Representatives, and local measures are on the ballot for the midterm election. Not sure where to vote? Visit ABC10's guide or send a text message to GOVOTE.

Not sure where your polling place is located? Text "VOTE" to GOVOTE (468683) to find out.#VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/4C4eFuJAth — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) November 7, 2018

Update: 5:35 p.m.

ABC News has called the race between Democrat Jennifer Wexton and Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, per @ABC News projections. This flips the seat from Republican to Democrat.

JUST IN: Democrat Jennifer Wexton wins Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, per @ABC News projections. Wexton flipped the seat against Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock. https://t.co/QF15MHa8Bu #Midterm2018 pic.twitter.com/Oz1Rfk7LFY — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Update: 5:20 p.m.

Sacramento State University is the first California university to have a voting center on campus. The university had a line of students putting the new center to good use for the election. If you're voting at Sacramento State, they'll be open until 8 p.m.

Update: 4:50 p.m.

Kurt Rivera was over in San Joaquin County where he touched based with the county elections office. They're expecting an "extraordinary" voter turnout.

A portion of this county will be voting on the race between Congressman Denham (R) and Josh Harder (D) for District 10, and the other portion will have to make a choice between Congressman Jerry McNerny (D) and Marla Livengood (R) in District 9.

SJ County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff says she expects “an extraordinary turnout.” She anticipates somewhere between the 2010 voter turnout of 59.9% and the 2016 presidential election turnout of 69%. The 2014 midterm was a 40% turnout countywide. ABC10 pic.twitter.com/15jxiBi8qR — kurtriveratv (@kurtriveratv) November 6, 2018

Update: 4:20 p.m.

ABC10's Liz Kreutz is on the scene in Modesto, where residents are voting on a contentious race between Republican Congressman Jeff Denham and Democratic challenger Josh Harder.

Modesto's residents are seeing long lines as people head out to cast their vote. Some comparisons are even being made to 2016.

Long lines to vote here in Modesto. A woman working here tells me they’ve had a nonstop stream of people all dat and that it’s been as busy - or busier - than in 2016 #CA10 pic.twitter.com/VJEVEIXuCQ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 7, 2018

