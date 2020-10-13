California Secretary of State, AG order Republicans to remove 'unofficial' ballot drop boxes

Secretary of State Alex Padilla & Attorney General Xavier Becerra have sent cease and desist orders to the California Republican Party to remove boxes it has set up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Republican Party has claimed ownership of several “unofficial” ballot drop boxes appearing in some counties, but they argue they are in their right to collect ballots. State election officials, however, say the use of the drop boxes are not only misleading, they’re illegal.

Official drop boxes look different than the ones California Republicans are trying to use. Official drop boxes are secured by a lock and tamper-evident seal, fastened to concrete (if outdoors), and they display a unique I.D. established by authorized election officials, among many other security measures.

But a drop box outside of the Fresno Republican headquarters is not one of them. And Secretary of State Alex Padilla says it is illegal.

"Unauthorized unofficial valid drop boxes are not permitted by state law, the state of California, and to misrepresent…boxes as official further misleads voters, and erodes the public trust," Padilla said.

Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra have sent cease and desist orders to the California Republican Party to remove boxes it has set up at GOP offices and churches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Fresno counties.

Republicans say their collection of ballots is no different than the practice of "ballot harvesting" where a third party collects signed ballot envelopes.

"Because ballot harvesting is legal, we wanted to be open about it. We let people know on Facebook and social media that they could drop their ballot at a secure ballot box and we'll take it down for them," said Fresno GOP spokesperson Fred Vanderhoof.

ABC10 checked and election law requires anyone returning a ballot on behalf of someone else to provide their name, signature, and relation to the voter.

If someone forgets to do that, their ballot cannot be disqualified. County election offices are required to contact the voter to cure signature issues before election results are certified.

A California GOP spokesperson says it will continue its ballot harvesting program in a statement, saying, "The way Democrats wrote the law, if we wanted to use a Santa bag, we could. A locked heavy box seems a lot safer."

Non-partisan California Election Law expert Mary-Beth Moylan says it's typical for political parties to push the envelope and drive turnout in their favor, but…

"I haven't seen fake drop boxes before," Moylan said.

Moylan says election officials have a strong case, and if state Republicans continue to mount this legal challenge…

"The courts will step in and make a decision about that -- pretty expeditiously," she said.

Becerra warned anyone continuing to use unauthorized drop boxes is on the wrong side of the law, and could be punished.

As this plays out, what does this mean for Californians? Make sure you are surrendering your ballot through official channels. Moylan says that will ensure your vote is not tied up in a court battle.

