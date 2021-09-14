'Strength, intellect, and courage' | Newsom defeats the recall. Here's how people are reacting.

Californians are taking to social media to react to projections indicating Gov. Gavin Newsom will survive the recall election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated the recall that was aiming to kick him out of office, according to projections from the Associated Press and ABC News.

On Tuesday, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election. He framed the race as an epic struggle to protect California’s progressive values on climate change, immigration and abortion and women’s rights from far-right extremists and followers of former President Donald Trump.

The outcome was being watched nationally with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon when control of Congress again will be at stake.

Here is how people throughout the state are reacting to Newsom's apparent victory on Tuesday.

SEIU California released a statement that credited Newsom's victory to its members voting in favor of keeping him in office.

"Defeating this Republican recall does more than keep Governor Newsom in office, it sends a strong message that SEIU members will fight to protect the significant gains for workers and communities that we secured in partnership with our pro-worker governor," said April Varnet, executive board member of SEIU California.

In Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that California must continue leading the charge against "Trumpism and it's ongoing threat to our democracy."

"Amidst all the difficulties and challenges, @GavinNewsom has led this state with strength, intellect, and courage," Steinberg tweeted. "He has achieved historic progressive advances on many fronts, I hope this resounding recall defeat enables Gov. Newsom to lead with renewed joy and conviction."

Other politicians also took to social media to comment on the results of the election.

Cali I am so proud of the clear message we sent tonight: We believe that the state belongs to everyone. We are committed to following science, speaking hard truths, and know that we have more work to do. Our destination is forward, not backward, together. California Love. — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) September 15, 2021

Thank you, California! Thank you for choosing science, sanity, and a future for all.



Congrats to our Governor @GavinNewsom! Absolutely the right person to lead us out of this pandemic & into a brighter future. — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) September 15, 2021

Thank you & congrats, CA! We continue to move forward building a CA for All w/our amazing Governor @GavinNewsom!



The threats will be constant. The attacks non-stop. They won’t deter us.



Let’s continue to right wrongs, fight injustice, & lift people up.



Let’s get back to work — Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) September 15, 2021

The United Food and Commercial Workers released a statement to celebrate Newsom's apparent victory. Andrea Zinder, president of UFCFW Western States Council said the governor stood with workers since the first day he stepped into office.

"From the onset of the pandemic, Gavin Newsom displayed bold leadership and vision to fight for what's right, saving our members and millions of Californians' lives through quick action on worker safety, paid sick leave and workers compensation benefits," Zinder said.

On the Republican side, challenger John Cox said he was still awaiting the results, but felt the recall election sent a clear message.

"Each and every person who voted to recall Gavin Newsom has sent a message to Sacramento. We need to fix this state," Cox said.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley posted a simple message on Twitter, saying simply, "Keep the faith."

Keep the faith. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) September 15, 2021

