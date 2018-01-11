Republican Representative Tom McClintock will face off against Jessica Morse, the Democratic candidate, for California’s 4th congressional district this Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A recent poll conducted by Clarity Campaign Labs gives Rep. McClintock at 49 percent of voters and Morse at 45 percent. McClintock’s lead comes as no surprise, however, as the incumbent led the primary election by a wide margin, receiving 51.8 percent of the vote. Morse moved on from the primaries with just 20.3 percent of the district’s voters casting a ballot for the Democratic candidate.

California’s 4th congressional district encompasses the Sierra from Truckee to the Sequoia National Forest. The district has largely voted Republican in the past and has had a Republican representative since 1993. Rep. McClintock has held the district since Jan. 2009, after previously serving terms in the California State Senate and State Assembly.

According to her official campaign website, Morse is a fifth generation Northern California resident with roots in the Foothills. She is a national security strategist and her top priorities include building a strong economy, increasing access to affordable health care, and creating a better community through housing, fire prevention, and dependable infrastructure.

McClintock also focused on economic growth during his campaign. According to the McClintock for Congress website, he is especially focused on the issues of fiscal reform and the national debt. McClintock has taken a hard stance on undocumented immigration in the past, criticizing California’s policies on sanctuary cities.

