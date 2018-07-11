The 2018 midterm elections have turned out to be the election of diversity.

Women, people of color, and LGBTQ candidates are running for office in historic numbers.

Out of the 964 total candidates running for office, 272 are women. This includes Stacey Abrams, who can become the first black female governor in the country if elected and Sharice Davids, who could become the first lesbian Native American congresswomen if elected.

There are also a total of 216 minorities running (Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American or Multiracial), to go along with 26 LGBTQ candidates, which is unprecedented.

In all, women, people of color, and LGBTQ candidates make up 411 out of the 964 candidates this year. A drastic development from 16 years ago.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV