A conservative rally called "Turn California Red" drew hundreds of supporters and counter-protestors to the California State Capitol Sunday.

Jeffrey Perrine, one of the organizers, told ABC10 the event was intended to drum up support for conservative candidates ahead of Tuesday's election.

Police officers are creating a barrier between the two groups at the ‘Turn California Red’ rally pic.twitter.com/07ti1L68gt — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 4, 2018

"The main goal of this rally, from my perspective and the organizers here, is to inform people about the propositions, the campaigns that are running, the different politicians, and who to vote for which will best support turning California more conservative," Perrine said.

After the event was announced on Facebook, an anti-fascist group called "Antifa Sacramento" called on their supporters to show up to counter-protest what they called a "right-wing extremist rally."

"We're concerned about people who want to fight our brown friends, our trans friends, people of color in our communities," said Jason, one of the counter-protestors.

HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence at the ‘Turn California Red’ rally in Downtown Sacramento. Organizers say this is a political event for conservatists, while counter-protestors claim the rally was organized by neo-nazis, white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/2O0AVHnysq — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 4, 2018

Two years ago, multiple people were stabbed at a neo-Nazi event after white nationalists clashed with counter-protestors. Despite several tense moments between conservatives and opponents of the rally, officials say there weren't any major issues.

According to Captain Norm Leong with the Sacramento Police Department, one person was arrested for challenging someone to fight.

One family told ABC10 they attended the event so their son can understand different political perspectives.

"It's more about the voice than what the statement is," said Michael Kassing, who went to the rally with his wife and son, Ryan. "We support both sides – the Trump side and the lefter side of the road. We keep walking back and forth trying to hear the points of view so that the world becomes a little bit bigger for Ryan."

