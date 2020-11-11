Yolo County Elections Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

The infected staff person reportedly had little interaction with poll workers, but did work with other staff and election observers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A staff person at the Yolo County Elections Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the county confirmed.

According to a press release, the infected employee had little interaction with poll workers but did work with other staff and election observers. There was reportedly very limited exposure to actual Yolo County residents and voters.

"The Yolo County Elections Office has been adhering to social distancing and disinfecting protocols and have been requiring all staff and visitors to wear a face covering in compliance with state and local guidance," the elections office said in the press release.

Yolo County has also listed some of the steps it is taking to limit the spread. In addition to contact tracing, the county is:

Temporarily limiting Election staff within the office to critical infrastructure to continue the canvass of the 2020 General Election.

Scheduling deep cleaning for impacted facilities.

Communicating consistently with Yolo County Public Health.

Launching contact tracing investigations.

Sending all staff home who are deemed to have been in close contact with the exposed staff member to self-quarantine and providing testing information.

Authorizing staff who are deemed non-critical infrastructure to telework for the time being.

Ensuring sufficient supplies and continuous trainings of PPEs such as face coverings.

Continuing and increasing disinfection techniques.

The elections results should not be affected. Yolo County said that it expects staff to still meet the election certification deadline of Dec. 3.

“To preserve the health and safety of our staff, observers and the public, we are taking extensive measures to contain this incident and are adjusting our election certification process accordingly,” said Yolo County Registrar of Voters Jesse Salinas. “We appreciate the public's understanding and patience as we proceed through this situation safely.”

PRESS RELEASE: Confirmed COVID-19 Case at the Yolo County Elections Office. https://t.co/Pfy6Apnu53 pic.twitter.com/TJf9YKJ2jg — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) November 10, 2020