DAVIS, Calif. -- If approved by voters, Measure L in Davis would designate what is currently agricultural land as a residential/mixed-use neighborhood.

The area is north of Covell Boulevard and just west of Sutter Davis Hospital. Should Measure L pass, the land would be used to build the 75-acre West Davis Active Adult Community (WDAAC).

The property would include up to 560 primary housing units, including single-family homes and affordable senior apartments. Eighty percent of residential units will be restricted to households that include at least one resident 55 years of age or older. All 150 of the affordable apartment units will be age restricted.

Proponents of the measure argue that Yolo County is home to about 35,000 residents entering retirement age who need affordable housing. Furthermore, the single-family homes that these seniors will move out of will become available to the next generation of homeowners.

Opponents of Measure L say that WDAAC is “the worst example of suburban sprawl proposed in Davis in over 25 years.” Concerns have arisen that WDAAC excludes non-seniors with disabilities, first-time homebuyers, local workers, and families with children.

A ‘YES’ vote means: yes, make the land available for residential use, and, yes, build the West Davis Active Adult Community.

